Body of missing youth found in pond in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: The body of a youth missing for almost two months was found in a pond in Muzaffarnagar with the family alleging that he was picked up from his residence by police personnel and never returned.

The body of Shekhar (30) was discovered in a pond in Datyana village, under the Chapar police station area, of the district last evening, Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said.

The family of the victim alleged that Shekhar went missing after police personnel picked him up from his residence two months back.

A complaint was filed against some officials of the Chapar police station, including its SHO, Singh said, adding that an investigation was on.

