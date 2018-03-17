Body of third terrorist recovered from Khanmoh in Jammu and Kashmir

Body of one more terrorist has been recovered from encounter site in Srinagar's Khanmoh area in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total of neutralised terrorists to three



On March 15, two terrorists were gunned down in the encounter with the security forces in Khanmoh.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were also recovered from their possession.

During the initial firing by the terrorists, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to 92 base hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now.

