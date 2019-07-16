Body of toddler who went missing found, neighbours arrested

crime

The boy's father identified the body which was covered in a piece of cloth in an abandoned house next to their home

Bhopal: Police on Tuesday arrested two people in connection with the abduction and murder of a toddler, who has been missing from past three days. The police said the charred body of the 3-year-old, identified as Varun, was found near his house at Baragarh in the Chichali area.

Bhopal Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irshad Wali said: "On the basis of the evidence, two persons including a woman were arrested in connection with the murder of the child. They are the victim's neighbours."

"Varun's father identified the body which was covered in a piece of cloth in an abandoned house next to their home," the police added.

According to the family, Varun had gone to buy chocolates from a nearby shop on Sunday evening. He neither reached the shop nor returned home.

A missing complaint was filed by the victim's family later.

