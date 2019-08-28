Body of unidentified woman found along railway track near Greater Noida

national

The severed limbs of the dead woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was found by locals of Deri Skaner village under Badalpur police station area

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Noida: In a tragic incident, the body of an unidentified woman was found on Wednesday morning along the railway track in a village near Greater Noida, police said. The severed limbs of the dead woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was recovered by locals of Deri Skaner village under Badalpur police station area, they informed. According to news agency, PTI, Prima facie, she appears to have died after being hit by a train, an official from Badalpur police station said.

"When informed about the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and tried to ascertain her identity. Preliminary inquiry with the locals who had gathered at the spot yielded no result," he said. The body has been sent for post mortem and efforts are being made to ascertain her identity for further proceedings, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates