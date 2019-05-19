Body of unidentified woman found in Rajasthan's Bundi

crime

The woman's dead body was found under the Ardana railway overbridge under Kapren Police Station of Bundi district

Representational Image

Kota: An unidentified woman's body was found in Bundi district on Sunday. Police suspect that the woman was bludgeoned to death on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The woman's dead body was found under the Ardana railway overbridge under Kapren Police Station of Bundi district, said the police. According to the post mortem report, the woman was in her late 20s and had fatal injury marks on her face, neck and head.

SHO Budhiprakesh Nama said that the bloodstained rock was found lying near the body. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, the SHO further said.

In another similar case, a son allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to two people and getting his father killed in Gujarat's Surat district. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, said the police.

According to the police, the accused identified as Jitesh Patel was upset with his father Prahlad Patel (70) for the last eight months for taking away business responsibilities. Due to this, the accused decided to kill his father and inherit a plastic granule factory and a power loom unit.

The police claimed that where Prahlad Patel was killed in the factory premises and his body buried there on May 14 by two persons hired by Jitesh.

"Jitesh contacted accused Salim Sheikh, a flour mill worker, and offered him Rs 10 lakh to get Prahlad killed. Salim then contacted Sanjay Tukaram Ramrajya," an official said.

"The three called Prahlad for a business meeting at the factory premises on May 14. They murdered and buried him there. On May 15, Jitesh filed a missing person complaint about his father with the Pandesara police station," he said.

When Crime Branch officials probing the case scoured CCTV footage of the area where Jitesh claimed he had dropped his father before he went missing, they saw the 70-year-old walking towards Krunal Estate.

"When cops reached Krunal Estate, they found accused Sanjay Ramrajya. On being questioned, he disclosed the role of Sheikh and Jitesh," an official said. Before Salim hit the deceased on his head from behind, Jitesh walked out with his father's mobile phone which he set ablaze at another location, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates