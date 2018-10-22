Body of vegetable vendor found in married lover's house in Delhi

national

The deceased was identified as Sajjan Paswan, who used to work in Azadpur Mandi, they added

The body of a vegetable vendor was found at the residence of a married woman, with whom he was allegedly having an affair, police said Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sajjan Paswan, who used to work in Azadpur Mandi, they added.

Police were informed about the incident at around 7 am. Paswan's body was found at the house of one Vinod Sah in Ravi Das colony, Sarai Pipal Thala in northwest Delhi. According to police, Pawan was attacked with a brick and an iron rod.

Sah, his wife and four children were found missing from the spot. It is suspected that Sah killed Paswan after learning about the affair, police said. "We found some pictures of Paswan with Sah's wife from the spot. Paswan's wife also told us that he was in a relationship with Sah's wife for the last three months," said a senior police officer. He said they are on the lookout for Sah to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

