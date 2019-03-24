Body of woman found in a bag, probe launched

Updated: Mar 24, 2019, 10:45 IST | ANI

Representational picture

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The body of a woman was found here in a bag in the vicinity of Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University.

Police said as per preliminary investigation, the deceased seems to be a labourer of around 40 years of age. However, the exact identity is yet to be ascertained as the suitcase contains only a part of the woman's body, it added.

Locals in the area stumbled upon the "suspicious-looking" bag on Saturday, following which the police was called. As soon as the police arrived at the spot, they opened the bag and found a part of a woman's body in it.

Soon, a dog squad and forensic team arrived at the site to carry out further investigation and find the other parts of the body in order to ascertain the deceased's identity.

S C Rawat, SP (East), said further investigation is underway in the matter. "Police are looking into CCTV footage in the nearby areas. The perpetrators will soon be held," he added.

