Body of youth found in Delhi's Narela

The body of a 16-year-old youth with stab wounds was found in a field in outer Delhi's Narela on Friday, the police said. Police were informed about a body lying in the fields.

A team was sent to the spot. The body was sent to the mortuary. During investigation, the deceased was identified as Vikas Bhardwaj, a resident of Pana Paposia area in Narela area. The family members were informed about the incident. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

Police said Vikas had recently passed Class 11 exam and was working at a footwear shop during vacations. He had been missing since Sunday evening, the police said. He left his workplace claiming he is going home but he did not reach home.

He was last seen with a youth, who is yet to be identified. When he didn't reach home till late night, his family members searched for him but were unable to trace him. They then informed police.

