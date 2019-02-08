Body recovered from wreck of Emiliano Sala's plane

football

Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said that bad weather meant they were unable to recover the plane and as a result it was closing down the operation

Emiliano Sala

Investigators recovered a body underwater from the wreckage of a plane carrying Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in the Channel and transported it to the British mainland for identification yesterday.

Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said that bad weather meant they were unable to recover the plane and as a result it was closing down the operation. The light aircraft was carrying the footballer, 28, to Cardiff when it disappeared on January 21. The body was taken to Portland Harbour in southern England.

