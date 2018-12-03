Bodybuilders Manjiri, Sunit emerge champs
Mumbai’ s Sunit Jadhav once again stamped his class as a body building athlete par excellence, when he emerged the winner of the inaugural State level Talwalkars Classique invitational bodybuilding championship at Andheri recently.
Sharing the honours with Jadhav was Dr Manjiri Bhavsar, who emerged the best Sports Physique athlete.
While Jadhav earned R 5 lakh and the Talwalkars Cassique title, Dr Manjiri earned R 75,000 and the title of the Physique Sports champion.
Sunit Jadhav and Dr Manjiri Bhavsar with their medals
