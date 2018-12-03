Bodybuilders Manjiri, Sunit emerge champs

Dec 03, 2018, 12:59 IST | A Correspondent

Sharing the honours with Jadhav was Dr Manjiri Bhavsar, who emerged the best Sports Physique athlete

Sunit Jadhav and Dr Manjiri Bhavsar

Mumbai’ s Sunit Jadhav once again stamped his class as a body building athlete par excellence, when he emerged the winner of the inaugural State level Talwalkars Classique invitational bodybuilding championship at Andheri recently.

While Jadhav earned R 5 lakh and the Talwalkars Cassique title, Dr Manjiri earned R 75,000 and the title of the Physique Sports champion.

Sunit Jadhav and Dr Manjiri Bhavsar with their medals

