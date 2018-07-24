Bogie of goods train derails in Amethi; rail traffic hit

The goods train was on its way to Lucknow when one of its bogies derailed late last night, hitting rail traffic. However, there were no reports of any casualty or injury," ADRM, Northern Railway, A K Srivastava said

Representational Picture

One bogie of a goods train derailed near the Akbarganj railway station in Amethi late last night, affecting rail traffic, an official said.

"The goods train was on its way to Lucknow when one of its bogies derailed late last night, hitting rail traffic. However, there were no reports of any casualty or injury," ADRM, Northern Railway, A K Srivastava said.

A team of railway officials and workers reached the spot and efforts were on to remove the bogie and restore the traffic, he added.

