Bohemia excited to perform for Indian fans

Bohemia is excited about performing for his fans in India, especially in the capital city, after two years. He feels the people have evolved in their musical taste

Popular rapper Bohemia is excited about performing for his fans in India, especially in the capital city, after two years. He feels the people have evolved in their musical taste. Known for songs like "Car nachdi", "Kali denali" and "Ek tera pyaar", Bohemia will perform live on Friday night at Roar Nightclub. "I am looking forward to interact with the Indian music enthusiasts. Delhi has emerged as a very strong city over the last two years with choices in their music, food, culture and hence performing in Delhi will be refreshing," Bohemia said in a statement.

"I am really looking forward to my live performance and engaging with my fans," he added while appreciating the nightclub's owner Aajay Bindal for making an effort to spread the magic of music with the 'One Night Stand' property. Earlier, international artiste Sean Kingston has performed at the nightclub.

