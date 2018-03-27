Bohemian Rhapsody and Dark Phoenix release shuffled

Dark Pheonix will now open on February 14, 2019 Bohemian Rhapsody is facing some speed bumps with its directors as Bryan Singer was replaced by Dexter Fletcher after he was accused for lack of professionalism

Twentieth Century Fox has shuffled the releases of its most awaited films, including X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Bohemian Rhapsody, for this year and 2019. The Queen biopic, featuring Rami Malek as frontman Freddy Mercury, has been pushed up from December 25 to November 2, which was the original release date for the X-Men sequel, Dark Phoenix, Deadline reported.

Dark Pheonix will now open on February 14, 2019 Bohemian Rhapsody is facing some speed bumps with its directors as Bryan Singer was replaced by Dexter Fletcher after he was accused for lack of professionalism. Fox's horror-driven adaptation of "The New Mutants", which was originally slated for a February 22 release, will now debut on August 2, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever