Bold and the beautiful

The second session of Reel Talkies sees Radhika Apte and Vicky Kaushal in conversation. Here's why you must sign up

Radhika Apte and Vicky Kaushal

The response to the inaugural session of Reel Talkies, which took place in June, was overwhelming. The venue was packed, but many didn't mind standing at the bar. They listened attentively as Ratna Pathak Shah and Shakun Batra spoke about the relationship that an actor and director share, and how they work together to bring alive characters on-screen. They even discussed the evolution of the film industry and touched upon the TV and the advertising industry as well. The similarities and differences between theatre and cinema, and the need to gap the bridge between the two, was also a part of the discussion.

It is the lesser-known facts about the industry, such as these, that Reel Talkies, an initiative, seeks to focus on. Shikha Jain, founder and curator at The Red Sparrow that organises the event explains, "We talk to people from the industry who have been able to break the mould and make a name for themselves. It is a community where people come to learn, acquire, share and be a part of unfiltered and much-needed conversations."



Shakun Batra and Ratna Pathak Shah at the inaugural session

Soon after the first session, Jain and her team knew who they wanted for the second edition. "The idea was to bring two actors from completely different backgrounds, with different journeys and bodies of work. Artistes who had individually played strikingly different characters on screen, but who shared the same passion and love for cinema! Radhika Apte and Vicky Kaushal fit this beautifully," Jain shares. Kaushal has transformed from Masaan to Uri spectacularly. Apte, meanwhile, ferried from the film industry in the South to become a part of the indie cinema clique, slowly adapting herself to the web series module, and even bagging international projects. Their journeys are diverse.

At the session, the actors will share their stories, anecdotes and challenges, too. "The entire team was on board with this choice from day one. This session is ideal for budding actors looking to be inspired and to find out that there is a long way to go if you want something. And that you must do everything, leaving no stone unturned to achieve it," adds Jain.

At Effingut, 24th Road, off Linking Road, Bandra West.

On July 20, 11 am onwards

Log on to theredsparrow.in (registration if compulsory)

Free

