Bold characters to iconic dialogues; Ajay Devgn celebrates 14 years of Omkara

As 'Omkara' completed 14 years on Tuesday, actor Ajay Devgn went down the memory lane and recollected some iconic dialogues from the blockbuster movie.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Singham' actor noted the movie to be a "special" one, for it has "bold characters to iconic dialogues to melodious music".

To celebrate the milestone mark, the 51-year-old star shared character posters of each actor from the flick, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi and others, and shared their punch-line dialogues from the movie.

The film is based on Shakespeare's "Othello" and is set in India. It revolves around a half-caste bandit Omkara Shukla (Ajay) who abducts his lady love, Dolly Mishra (Kareena), from her family.

Thanks to his cleverness, he gets away with the kidnapping. A conspiracy, however, gets formed against him when he denies his right-hand man, Langda Tyagi (Saif), a promotion. Ultimately, this plot threatens not only his relationship with Dolly but their lives and those of their associates as well.

The Vishal Bharadwaj directorial film had a multi-star cast including Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, in important roles.

As mentioned by the actor in his tweets, the movie has a list of songs including the soulful song 'Naina', to foot-tapping 'Beedi' and more which has a huge fan base.

