Bollywood actress Isha Sharvani duped by three men, arrested

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Isha Sharvani who was last seen in 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' was duped by three men pretending to be Australian Tax Officers. The accused succeeded in pursuing Sharvani to transfer around Rs 3 lakh. They have been arrested.

According to Delhi Police's PRO, "In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) has arrested three men who had duped a renowned NRI female actor/performer, Ms. Isha Sharvani, who now lives in Perth, Australia, pretending to be from Australian Tax Office. She was induced to transfer 5,700 AUD (around Rs 3 lakh) via Western Union and RIA Money Transfer."

Isha made her Bollywood debut with "Kisna" in 2005 opposite Vivek Oberoi. She was later seen in films like "Good Boy, Bad Boy", " David" and 'Luck By Chance' among many others.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

