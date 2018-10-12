Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is a big Carolina Marin fan

badminton

Taapsee Pannu expresses her joy of Carolina Marin playing in her team Pune Aces in the Premier Badminton League (PBL)

Taapsee Pannu and Carolina Marin

Actress Taapsee Pannu is very proud to have Spanish badminton champ Carolina Marin in her team, Pune 7 Aces for the fourth edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

"I am so happy and proud to have Carolina in my team. I'm a huge fan, not just because of the fact that she is one of the best players in the world but also because of the spirit with which she plays," Taapsee said.

"She is a treat to watch when she is playing. The funny anecdote is that whenever she plays in India I always get a bunch of messages on social media telling me that my doppelganger is here or comparing our pictures and pointing out similarities.

"Though I'm sure personally we both might find it difficult to believe but a lot of people apparently feel so," she added. The Manmarziyaan actress is looking forward to meeting Marin when she will travel for the PBL matches. The date of the meeting is not yet fixed.

