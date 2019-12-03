Bollywood all set to make another biopic, Taapsee Pannu roped in to play Mithali Raj
After Jersey and '83, Bollywood is all set to make another film about cricket, this time the Mithali Raj biopic, with Taapsee Pannu essaying the role of the cricketer
After two successful outings, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh this year, Taapsee Pannu is now all set to essay role of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj on-screen and the flick will go on floors by name Shabaash Mithu.
Taapsee announced the upcoming project on Instagram while wishing Mithali on her 37th birthday.
Taapsee's wish for Mithali wasn't a simple affair as she surprised fans with the big news. Wishing the birthday girl, the Naam Shabana actor assured her that she is all "prepared to learn the cover drive." Take a look right here:
"Happy Happy Birthday Captain Mithali Raj! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and its truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen," she captioned a string of pictures shared on Instagram. Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj ! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #HappyBirthdayCaptain
Adding how confused she is to choose a gift for her, Taapsee promised that "I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu."
The skipper who turned 37 today achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first woman cricketer to complete 20 years in the international cricket earlier in October.
Meanwhile, Taapsee, on her work front was last seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh, a film based on the lives of Indias two sharpshooters - Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who took up shooting in their '60s.
