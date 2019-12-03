Bollywood all set to make another biopic, Taapsee Pannu roped in to play Mithali Raj

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After two successful outings, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh this year, Taapsee Pannu is now all set to essay role of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj on-screen and the flick will go on floors by name Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee announced the upcoming project on Instagram while wishing Mithali on her 37th birthday.

Taapsee's wish for Mithali wasn't a simple affair as she surprised fans with the big news. Wishing the birthday girl, the Naam Shabana actor assured her that she is all "prepared to learn the cover drive." Take a look right here:

Happy Birthday Captain @M_Raj03 On this Birthday, I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu

P.S- I’m all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ pic.twitter.com/a8Ha6BMoFs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 3, 2019

"Happy Happy Birthday Captain Mithali Raj! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and its truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen," she captioned a string of pictures shared on Instagram. Check it out:

Adding how confused she is to choose a gift for her, Taapsee promised that "I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu."

The skipper who turned 37 today achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first woman cricketer to complete 20 years in the international cricket earlier in October.

Meanwhile, Taapsee, on her work front was last seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh, a film based on the lives of Indias two sharpshooters - Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who took up shooting in their '60s.

