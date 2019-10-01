Bollywood Anchor Anupma Singh to make her Bollywood debut with a biggie

Anupma Singh a small town girl from Ambala, Haryana had a dream of becoming a top name in Bollywood but the path towards her goal was not easy as the diva has to face a number of hurdles. She comes from a conservative family with Anupma's father being a soldier and she did not have the permission or the financial means to pursue her dreams. Her family expected her to do what other girls had been doing for ages in their society, finish basic schooling and get married!

However, Anupma chose a path which was tough but would surely get her to the top. In her hometown, girls did not even have right to education, forget making a name for themselves. While Anupma's parents encouraged her to study but the rest of things she had to fight hard.

Anupma made her way to Mumbai the city of dreams on her own and have been working towards her goals from that time on! Her big break came when she was doing her Masters in Mass Communications, and through the campus placement, she landed a job in All India Radio and from there on, there has been no looking back for this beautiful soul. Anupma Singh is a huge Oprah Winfrey fan which became her source of inspiration and continues to inspire her till date.

Anupma with her astounding persona and charm interviewed a number of stars on her first live digital talk show naming 'Superstar on Anupma's love show' which turned out to be a hit where in Karan Johar, Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many more stars went live on a similar platform (#fame app). Anupma has also hosted some of the biggest corporate events of the country carrying toward with hosting for IPL (Kings xi Punjab), Siyaramas, Donear, Adani & many more.

Anupma Singh has been praised by a number of Bollywood celebs such as John Abraham, national award winning singer Suresh Wadikar who mentioned of the interview being the best interview of his life. The best moment of Anupma's life was when Salman Khan himself applauded the star interviewer for her talking skills for which she got appreciated by the masses.

Following Anupma's success, there are more girls in her hometown wanting to follow her footsteps and even their parents are encouraging them to live their dreams. Having become a source of inspiration for many, Anupma has become even more responsible for the choices she is making.

Today she is all set to enter the b'town world with a biggie.

That's right a birdie informed us about the diva signing a well renowned banner for her debut. The actor/interviewer is in full swing and has pulled up her socks to carry out the role well.

Besides her upcoming projects Anupma is a trained dancer having to know a number of dance forms. She also has firm hands in theatre with having eminence voice modulation practice and getting a grip on her acting skills, polishing them for the best.

Anupama has a huge fan following all thanks to her talk shows. Her first television appearance was in Kitni mohabbat hai season 2 in which she played Karan Kundra's ex girlfriend. Now, Anupma is all geared up for her upcoming projects in the pipeline and will soon be revealing about the same. Her beauty and charisma has taken over the B'town world and soon will be slaying the big screen making her fans proud with her jaw dropping performance.

Surely Anupma's fans couldn't wait to witness her on the big screen with the diva slaying millions of hearts with her terrific jaw dropping performance.

The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year. Anupma will also is in cahoots for her South Indian debut as the diva already had a number of offers but was waiting for the write script. Finally the wait is over as she'll be witness by the country on the big screen. Excited. Are we?

