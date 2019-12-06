MENU
Bollywood and Television actors react to the Hyderabad encounter case

Updated: Dec 06, 2019, 18:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

After the encounter of the rapists in the Priyanka Reddy rape case, Bollywood and Television actors have given their reactions

Picture Courtesy: Rishi Kapoor/Midday Archives, Aditi Govitrikar/Official Instagram Account
Picture Courtesy: Rishi Kapoor/Midday Archives, Aditi Govitrikar/Official Instagram Account

Ever since morning, the news of the encounter of the rapists of Priyanka Reddy has been making the headlines. And now, reacting on the same, Bollywood and television actors have given out their reactions.

The reactions have also come from the South actors and you can have a look at some of them. The first reaction came from Telugu star, Ram Charan, who took to his Instagram account and wrote- Justice Served, nothing we do can bring you back. And he also wrote a note in Telugu.

Have a look at his post right here:

 
 
 
#JusticeForDisha

Another South Star, Nagarjuna Akkineni, tweeted- This morning I woke up to the news and justice has been served, take a look:

Veteran Hindi film star Rishi Kapoor wrote- Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! Check his tweet out:

Samantha Akkineni wrote- I love Telangana. Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution:

Junior NTR wrote- Justice served! Now, Rest In Peace, take a look:

Anupam Kher tweeted: congratulations and Jai ho to the Telangana police, have a look:

Allu Arjun posted a picture that said- Justice Served:

 
 
 
Television actor Sangeeta Kapure tweeted:

Aditi Govitrikar posted an Insta story with a picture of the police officer who did the encounter, take a look:

Aditi Govitrikar

