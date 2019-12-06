Bollywood and Television actors react to the Hyderabad encounter case

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ever since morning, the news of the encounter of the rapists of Priyanka Reddy has been making the headlines. And now, reacting on the same, Bollywood and television actors have given out their reactions.

The reactions have also come from the South actors and you can have a look at some of them. The first reaction came from Telugu star, Ram Charan, who took to his Instagram account and wrote- Justice Served, nothing we do can bring you back. And he also wrote a note in Telugu.

Have a look at his post right here:

View this post on Instagram #JusticeForDisha A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) onDec 6, 2019 at 2:14am PST

Another South Star, Nagarjuna Akkineni, tweeted- This morning I woke up to the news and justice has been served, take a look:

This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 6, 2019

Veteran Hindi film star Rishi Kapoor wrote- Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! Check his tweet out:

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 6, 2019

Samantha Akkineni wrote- I love Telangana. Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution:

I âÂ¤ï¸Â TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution . — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019

Junior NTR wrote- Justice served! Now, Rest In Peace, take a look:

JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace Disha. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 6, 2019

Anupam Kher tweeted: congratulations and Jai ho to the Telangana police, have a look:

Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. à¤Âà¤²à¥Â! à¤Â à¤¬ à¤Âà¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¥Â à¤­à¥Â à¤²à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤¸à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¿à¤¨à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Â à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤§ à¤Âà¤°à¤¨à¥Â à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤«à¤¼ à¤Âà¤µà¤¾à¤Âà¤¼ à¤Âà¤ à¤¾à¤Â à¤¥à¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤Âà¤¨à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤Âà¤¼à¤¤à¤°à¤¨à¤¾à¤Â à¤¸à¥Â à¤Âà¤¼à¤¤à¤°à¤¨à¤¾à¤Â à¤¸à¤Âà¤¼à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾à¤¹à¥Â à¤¥à¥Â, à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤Âà¤¼à¥Âà¤° à¤¸à¥Â à¤¬à¥Âà¤²à¥Â - #à¤Âà¤¯à¤¹à¥Âà¥¤ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 6, 2019

Allu Arjun posted a picture that said- Justice Served:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) onDec 5, 2019 at 7:57pm PST

Television actor Sangeeta Kapure tweeted:

Relief to know the accused were encountered by #Hyderabadpolice, this measure should be taken as a warning to the monsters who hold a bad eye on women, and this is how a rapist should be punished. Justice is served.#DeathForRapists #DrPriyankaReddy #JusticeIsServed #Telangana — sangeetakapure (@Sango0709) December 6, 2019

Aditi Govitrikar posted an Insta story with a picture of the police officer who did the encounter, take a look:

