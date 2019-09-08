Bollywood backs ISRO; celebs tweet their support

After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost communication with 'Vikram Lander', Bollywood celebrities extended their support to the scientists who worked hard on the mission.

"Respect team ISRO, you have encouraged an entire nation and we believe in you," actor Varun Dhawan tweeted.

Ace musician AR Rahman took to Twitter to show his support to the space agency and wrote, "All of us are with you ISRO. #IndiawithISRO #ProudOfISRO."

"If not today, then definitely tomorrow. Proud of the ISRO and their efforts," Parineeti Chopra tweeted.

Sanjay Dutt backed the scientists of ISRO by quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, "These are the moments to be courageous and courageous we will be."

Amazed and proud by the strong will & remarkable efforts of @isro. We as a nation stand beside you with hope! As @narendramodi ji mentioned - "These are the moments to be courageous & courageous we will be" ð®ð³ #Chandrayan2 #ISRO — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 7, 2019

"We will surely see this dream come true soon! Thank you for making us believe. We're proud of you ISRO," Arjun Kapoor tweeted.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York for cancer, also took to Twitter to express his emotions.

Actor Randeep Hooda appreciated ISRO's Chairperson, K Sivan and wrote, "Failure is not the end #ProudOfISRO #Sivan sir is in our hearts #ISRO will do it again.. do it better #ProudIndian #JaiHind".

