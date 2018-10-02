Bollywood bids tearful adieu to Krishna Raj Kapoor

bollywood

The 87-year-old matriarch of the Kapoor family passed away due to cardiac arrest at 5 am, Krishna Raj Kapoor's eldest son Randhir Kapoor confirmed

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, was given a tearful send-off yesterday as the film industry joined her family in paying their last respects. The 87-year-old matriarch of the Kapoor family passed away due to cardiac arrest at 5 am, her eldest son Randhir Kapoor confirmed.

"It's a big loss for the family. Although she used to be in and out of the hospital owing to age-related issues since the past few years, we never saw this coming. She was a pillar of strength; full of life and enthusiasm," he told mid-day.



Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kapoor was cremated according to Sikh and Hindu rituals. Her sons, Randhir and Rajiv, performed the last rites, in the presence of family members, including granddaughters Kareena and Riddhima, daughter Rima Jain and grandsons Armaan and Adar. Rishi Kapoor, along with wife Neetu, and son Ranbir were not present. The veteran actor recently went to the US for medical treatment.

