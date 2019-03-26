Bollywood Box Office clashes 2020: Who will budge?

bollywood

Bollywood is gearing up for a clash of big-budget films at the box office in the coming year. Let's see who changes the release date

Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone

A day after the makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior announced that the period drama will hit screens on January 10, 2020, Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone, has also selected the same date. Two big projects clashing at the box office proves to be detrimental to both parties concerned. Let's see who changes the release date.

Not just these two films, from Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan's Inshallah to Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and Ajay Devgn's RRR among many others, Bollywood is gearing up for a clash of big-budget films at the box office in the coming year.

Here's a look at the upcoming Box Office clashes:

Shamshera and RRR on July 30:

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera and Alia Bhatt-Ajay Devgn starrer RRR will be battling it out at the box office.



Ajay Devgn in RRR

While the makers of Shamshera announced the release date last year, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli unveiled the release date of RRR - a fictional story on two real-life heroes and freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem - just earlier this month.



Shamshera poster

Sooryavanshi and Inshallah on Eid:

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar was earlier slated to hit the screens in December this year but the makers announced May 22 -- Eid 2020 -- as its release date.



Akshay Kumar, in and as Sooryavanshi

According to reports, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer "Inshallah", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, too will arrive on the same date.



Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt

Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor's yet untitled film and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 4:

The fourth instalment of Krrish will lock horns at the box office on Christmas.

