Bollywood Buzz: Mandana Karimi sweats it out for song; heat is on for Rajniesh Duggall

bollywood

Rajniesh Duggal has unveiled his look in the short film, Parole. He is currently shooting in Rajasthan. The rising mercury is playing havoc with the makeup. All in a day's job for him

Mandana Karimi and Rajniesh Duggall. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Dance on my Mind

Mandana Karimi has been sweating it out ahead of the shoot of the music video of Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu's single. She is keen to be in top shape to showcase her moves on the dance floor. The Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016) actor and former Bigg Boss contestant has another film lined up in her kitty.

The heat is on

Rajniesh Duggal has unveiled his look in the short film, Parole. He is currently shooting in Rajasthan. The rising mercury is playing havoc with the makeup. All in a day's job for him. Apart from this, the actor is also gearing up for his upcoming television show, Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran on Colors. He is extremely excited for it and his Instagram account is filled with preparations for this mythological show, produced by Amar Akbar Anthony actor, Nikhil Dwivedi.

Talking about it, Rajniesh said, "Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran is drawn from the spiritual scriptures and will bring forth stories of great virtues and wisdom. As Lord Krishna, I will be seen narrating stories to Radha while elaborating various learnings from our mythology. I've been a believer of Lord Krishna ever since my childhood, hence this role is very close to my heart and without a doubt one of the most spectacular shows I have done on television and I am really looking forward to it."

Also Read: Mandana Karimi goes topless on beach, covers herself with sand. See photos!

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates