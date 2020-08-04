Bollywood Celebrates Raksha Bandhan: Tie that binds

Get well soon

Shweta Bachchan Nanda missed her "devoted sidekick" on Raksha Bandhan. She shared a childhood picture with brother Abhishek Bachchan and wished him a speedy recovery from COVID-19. She's waiting for him to get home as she is missing his daily lectures.

Not without Alia and Tara

The Kapoor khandaan got together for a Raksha Bandhan lunch, which included Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Agastya Nanda and Kunal Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Aadar Jain's girlfriend Tara Sutaria are now family.

Sanjay Dutt's sisters Namrata and Priya have always been his biggest support system. "Although younger to me, they have always been there for me," he wrote.

When in doubt, pout

Taimur has learnt to imitate mom Kareena Kapoor Khan in the pouting game whenever he sees a camera. He dropped in so that cousin Inaaya Naumi could tie him a rakhi. She was as fascinated by the pout as the gift he had got for her for Raksha Bandhan. We guess, Tim can teach Inaaya how to perfect the pout as well.

Parineeti's babies

Parineeti Chopra shared a picture with brothers, Sahaj and Shivang when she was taller than them. Her babies have now become giants, but they will always remain "my babies," she wrote.

Just like bro

Kriti Sanon ties rakhi to sister Nupur as they don't have a brother. She considers her sister her best friend for life. "Nupur makes me smile in my lowest moments and annoys me in seconds too. May you always laugh like a kid. You are my forever favourite," she posted.

Never a dull moment

Kangana Ranaut channelled her inner Frida Kahlo as she dressed up like the Mexican artist for the festival. While thanking brother Aksht for always supporting her, Kangs stirred up the nepotism debate and said that now she has chosen enemies beyond his reach and notices his helplessness and tears when she is bullied.

Waiting for presents

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture from her wedding celebration to emphasise that she is blessed to have a brood of brothers. As part of tradition, she was waiting for gifts from them.

