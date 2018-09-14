Bollywood celebrities arrive at Antilla to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

bollywood

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor and others attended the event.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan(pic courtesy: @therealkarismakapoor), Aamir Khan and Salman Khan at Antilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor arrived at the event together. Kareena looked beautiful as she was seen wearing a knee-length yellow kurta with a gorgeous floor-grazing sharara and silk satin pink odhani.

Karishma, on the other hand, wore a yellow salwar churidar. She matched it with a pair of earrings and a pair of juttis. Karisma flaunted her elegant look on social media

The perfectionist Aamir Khan who arrived alone wore a traditional white kurta and churidar pyjama with a contrasting black bundee.

Aamir Khan arrives at Antilla for Ganesh Chaturthi/pic: Yogen Shah

Bollywood's stalwart Amitabh Bachchan who too arrived alone was looking simple yet elegant in a white kurta and pyjama with a shawl.

Salman Khan who is known to steal the show with his dapper look arrived in a black pathani kurta and pyjama set.

Salman Khan arrives at Antilla for Ganesh Chaturthi/Pic: Yogen Shah

The Hindu festival, which is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. The 10-day festival ends with the final immersion - also called the Visarjan - of Lord Ganesha's idol.

