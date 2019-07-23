Bollywood celebrities praise ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 2 launch

bollywood

Within minutes of the launch, several stars from B-town expressed their excitement and happiness over the highly-anticipated mission by ISRO, Chandrayaan 2

Shah Rukh Khan/picture courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram account

With the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, many Bollywood celebrities stormed the social media to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their achievement.

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, who will portray the role of an ISRO scientist in his next film 'Mission Mangal,' praised all the efforts of the scientist on his Twitter handle and wrote, "ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of Chandrayaan2."

#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan took his own way of lauding the 'painstaking' efforts made by the scientists at ISRO on micro-blogging site by recalling one of the famous track from his film.

"Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work, integrity, belief. Congratulations to the team at ISRO for Chandrayaan2," he tweeted.

Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

South Indian superstar Prabhas who will be seen next in 'Saaho' opposite Shraddha Kapoor also congratulated the Indian Space team and shared his excitement about the rocket being regarded as 'Bahubali' for its magnum opus scale.

Among other things that make this mission unique for space, the agency is that it is first to have two women leading a project. Muthayya Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal who with gruelling working hours had contributed in the launch of Chandrayaan 2.

Praising the efforts made by the women and applauding the girl power, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! Chandrayaan 2. is the first mission by ISRO which is headed by two women - Muthyva Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal. Women are indeed taking over the world... and beyond Girl power. Congratulations team ISRO!"

"Our romance with the moon continues! #Chandrayaan2theMoon congratulations ISRO and team ISRO for giving us this historic moment! You go Baahubali! GODSPEED," tweeted Raveena Tandon while praising the efforts made by the space agency.

Our romance with the moon continues ! #Chandrayaan2theMoon congratulations @isro and team ISRO for giving us this historic moment! You go Baahubali!!ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ GODSPEED! — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 22, 2019

The launch happened just a week after the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch.

Excited over the launch, Taapsee Pannu who will also feature next in the film 'Mission Mangal,' was happy over the launch of Chandrayaan 2 and had been keeping fans updated with several posts from the launch on her Twitter handle.

"That's it! proud moment ISRO, Chandrayaan 2," she captioned the post alongside a graphical representation of the spacecraft.

Apart from the above stars, other celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, R Madhavan also took to social media to take pride in the country's achievement and to congratulate everyone at the ISRO.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.

It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.

