Bollywood celebrities welcome back Salman 'Bhai' after blackbuck verdict

Bollywood celebrities like Mika Singh, Sonu Sood and Adnan Sami are happy for "brother" Salman Khan, who was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case by District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi.

Here's what some of the celebrities tweeted:

Mika Singh: I'm so happy that my brother Salman Khan was finally granted bail! Today I will dedicate two songs to my big brother at IPL.

Rohit Roy: Welcome back Salman Khan.

Subhash Ghai: Thanks to our judicial system which opens its doors to provide justice to its citizens till the end. Though Salman Khan has already been punished mentally for 20 years for his mistakes and is still waiting for justice for unknown time. Let's pray for his better future.

Adnan Sami: So happy for the bail of my dear brother Salman Khan. Relieved. Come home. 'Jai Ho!'

Sonu Sood: A good deed is the best prayer. Welcome brother Salman Khan.

Neil Nitin Mukesh: And he finally gets bail. Salman Khan more strength to you 'bhai'. Believe in the power of justice and the God above.

Rahul Dev: Glad. Bail finally for 'Good Samaritan' Salman Khan.

Aftab Shivdasani: So happy for Salman Khan. Finally, much deserved relief for him and his family. Can't keep a good man down for long. Hope justice prevails in the case as I have full faith in the judicial system.

