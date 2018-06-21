Bollywood celebrities wish Irrfan Khan speedy recovery

Celebrities like Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Swara Bhasker among many others have wished a speedy recovery to Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently in treatment for a "rare disease"

Swara Bhasker

Celebrities like Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Swara Bhasker among many others have wished a speedy recovery to Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently in treatment for a "rare disease". Irrfan in March announced he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and that he was going out of the country for treatment.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Paresh Rawal: Khan Saab, you will sail through all the way. Prayers and more prayers.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Sir! You are beyond cinema. Prayers are always with you. Legend.

Rajkummar Rao: You are an inspiration to all of us sir. We love you.

Swara Bhasker: Irrfan Khan sir you are an artist beyond compare and artists live forever! Sending so many prayers and wishes your way... Waiting for you to be back and weave your magic upon us all- ur enthralled audiences. Love and strength!

Riteish Deshmukh: Good wishes and prayers for your speedy recovery Irrfan.

Patralekha: Irrfan sir you will be fine. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending you prayers and love.

Rahul Dholakia: Get well soon bhai. praying.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online with inputs from IANS