Bollywood celebs gives a thumbs up to the intriguing trailer of Soorma
Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles. It is slated to release on 13th July
Makers of Soorma released the much awaited motivating trailer of the film yesterday and celebs from Bollywood appreciated it. From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt celebs took to Twitter to share their sentiment after watching the intriguing trailer.
Soorma showcases the struggles of Sandeep to get on his own feet after getting paralyzed for two years after an accidental gunshot that injured him. The trailer even takes us through the journey of India's campaign in the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which they won under his captaincy
Ranveer Singh wrote:
My brother #ShaadAli is back with #SOORMA! Check out this absolute scorcher of a trailer! ðð¥https://t.co/HMymQ9FfmY looks kickass! @diljitdosanjh @taapsee— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 12, 2018
Shraddha Kapoor who herself is doing a sports biopic wrote:
Yaaaaay #ShaadAli! #SOORMA all the way ð— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 11, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote:
Je baat!!!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 12, 2018
What a trailer. Loved it. All the best to my brother @shaadesh, and the immensely talented team. @taapsee, @Imangadbedi, @diljitdosanjh #SOORMA https://t.co/OQ4Qj8LPeG
Randeep Hooda who is a Cricket lover wrote"
I love cricket but it is always heartening to see other sports in the limelight .. the real life story of Sandeep Singh’s comeback to competitive sports after losing the use of his legs is stuff of legends #Soorma— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 11, 2018
The trailer which was released yesterday had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, Flicker Singh.
Sandeep Singh's inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written and directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.
