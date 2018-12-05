Bollywood celebs in awe of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding photos

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their respective social media handles on Monday to unveil their wedding photographs and ever since, their fans and film industry friends are in awe of the sheer grandeur of the event

While glimpses from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dreamy wedding are taking the internet by storm, looks like B-town celebrities, too, can't stop gushing about the stills and videos. Chopra and Jonas took to their respective social media handles on Monday to unveil their wedding photographs and ever since, their fans and film industry friends are in awe of the sheer grandeur of the event.

Esha Gupta, while sharing a photo of the newlyweds on her Instagram Story, wrote "So beautiful.." and tagged the much-in-love couple. Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma shared a series of photographs from the fairytale wedding, alongside a caption that read "How beautiful this looks".

"Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! Wish you both a forever filled with joy, beautiful memories and loads of magic!" wrote actor Dia Mirza along with a picture of the couple on Instagram. Katrina Kaif, who took over from Priyanka as the female lead in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film 'Bharat' also extended wishes to the couple on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt, too, seemed to be in awe of the stunning photographs, as she wrote "Just too beautiful. Congratulations you guys" along with a photo of the couple from their wedding on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, actor Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja took to Twitter to congratulate the newlyweds. "Oh god Priyanka what a fairytale and you look breathtaking ?? congratulations to both of you ??" she tweeted.

Priyanka's 'Bajirao Mastani' co-star Deepika Padukone also extended greetings to her. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They first got hitched in a Christian wedding ceremony, which was even more special as it was officiated by Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. On the second day, they got married as per Hindu wedding rituals.

