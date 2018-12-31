Bollywood celebs, politicos offer condolences over Mrinal Sen's demise

bollywood

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Shabana Azmi Madhur Bhandarkar, Manoj Bajpayee and others also remembered the acclaimed filmmaker Mrinal Sen

In this Dec 25, 2005 file photo noted film-maker Mrinal Sen is seen with veteran actress Saura Banu during the 68th Bengal Film Journalist Association Film Award function in Kolkata. Mrinal Sen, 95, died at his residence in Kolkata, Sunday, Dec 30, 2018. Pic/PTI

Condolences poured in from all quarters for celebrated filmmaker Mrinal Sen, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. Taking to social media account, Congress president Rahul Gandhi remembered the National Award-winning director and wrote, "I am sorry to hear about the demise of Mrinal Sen Ji. He will live on through his vast body of critically acclaimed work. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world."

Earlier, mourning the director's death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family."

Here's what they wrote:

Amitabh Bachchan: Mrinal Sen no more .. a most amiable, distinguished creative cinematic mind , contemporary of Satyajit Ray and Rithik Ghatak.. I did my first ever voice over in his film BHUVAN SHOME .. prayers and condolences.

Rajkummar Rao: Mrinal da, thank you so much for the films that you have left behind. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in eternal peace. #MrinalSen.

Shabana Azmi: Extremely saddened to learn that #Mrinal Sen da passed away this morning. A giant of a filmaker and a very special person. I have cherished working with him in Khandar Genesis and Ek Din Achanak. RIP and deep condolences to Kunal Nisha.

The 95-year-old, who was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award and Padma Bhushan award, for his nonpareil contribution to the Indian cinema, died at his residence in West Bengal's Bhowanipore. Born on 14 May 1923, in the town of Faridpur, now in Bangladesh, Sen left home and came to Kolkata for studies.

His first stepping stone in the world of cinema was his feature film, `Raat Bhore' in 1955. However, he made his first indelible mark in the film industry with his film `Bhuvan Shome' in 1969. 'Bhuvan Shome', 'Chorus', 'Mrigaya' and 'Akaler Sandhane' are some of his highly celebrated works which made his contribution to Bengali parallel cinema remarkable.

