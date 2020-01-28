Search

Bollywood congratulates Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor on winning the Padma Shri

Updated: Jan 28, 2020, 18:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

B-town folks, including Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Riteish, and Genelia Deshmukh congratulated Karan Johar on winning the Padma Shri. Kapil Sharma and Goldie Behl extended their wishes to Ekta Kapoor for the same.

Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, and Ekta Kapoor received heart-warming wishes after they were conferred with the Padma Shri, one the highest civilian awards of India. Humbled and elated, Johar thanked his fans and also remembered his late father on the occasion. B-town folk, including Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, congratulated him on the achievement. Kapil Sharma, Goldie Behl and Rahul Bose extended their wishes to Kapoor.

Take a look at Karan Johar's tweet first, where he shared a heartfelt post, for all the fans of the filmmaker, this post is a must-read.

Here it is:

Tiger Shroff was one of the first few people to wish Johar on the honour, have a look at his tweet right here:

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the filmmaker and also extended his wishes:

Riteish Deshmukh also had something to say to his close friend on the honour:

Coming to Ekta Kapoor, celebs like Kapil Sharma, Goldie Behl, and Rahul Bose extended their wishes, check them out:

Kapil Sharma tweeted this to wish Kapoor:

