Bollywood congratulates Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor on winning the Padma Shri

Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, and Ekta Kapoor received heart-warming wishes after they were conferred with the Padma Shri, one the highest civilian awards of India. Humbled and elated, Johar thanked his fans and also remembered his late father on the occasion. B-town folk, including Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, congratulated him on the achievement. Kapil Sharma, Goldie Behl and Rahul Bose extended their wishes to Kapoor.

Take a look at Karan Johar's tweet first, where he shared a heartfelt post, for all the fans of the filmmaker, this post is a must-read.

Here it is:

Tiger Shroff was one of the first few people to wish Johar on the honour, have a look at his tweet right here:

Congratulations @karanjohar Sir on receiving the Padma Shri award! So so well deserved! Lots of love and congrats to the family as wellâ¤ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 26, 2020

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the filmmaker and also extended his wishes:

Congratulations, @karanjohar!! This is incredible and well deserved!! May you keep adding more feathers to your hat! pic.twitter.com/dhK075Ldod — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh also had something to say to his close friend on the honour:

Dearest @karanjohar , thrilled to know that soon you will be known as #Padmashree Karan Johar - you truly deserve it my friend. More power to you, may you keep engaging, entertaining audiences all over the world with your craft. Love you — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 26, 2020

Coming to Ekta Kapoor, celebs like Kapil Sharma, Goldie Behl, and Rahul Bose extended their wishes, check them out:

Winning a national honour like the Padma Shri is an exemplary feat. Congratulations @karanjohar @ektaravikapoor for winning this award. So happy and proud of you both. Years of effort and hard work has paid off ððð» — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) January 26, 2020

Kapil Sharma tweeted this to wish Kapoor:

Congratulations Ekta ð¤ always proud of u ð jai mata di ð #PadmaAwards2020 https://t.co/7ZtOqoGvgC — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 26, 2020

