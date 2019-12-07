Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in her latest throwback picture
Madhuri Dixit captioned the 90s picture writing, "Little moments, big memories #PauseAndRewind," on Instagram
Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday shared a beautiful throwback picture from a photoshoot from her early days in the film industry.
She captioned the 90s picture writing, "Little moments, big memories #PauseAndRewind," on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
The 'dhak dhak' girl who is ageing just like wine is seen smiling and wearing an oversized jacket in the post. Scores of fans of the diva flooded the post with compliments.
The 52-year-old actor was last seen in the multi starrer-'Kalank' alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu. Madhuri, along with husband Shriram, has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'Panchak.' The film, which stars Adinath Kothare, will be directed by Jayant Jathar.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe