Bollywood divas call for self-love this Valentine's Day

As netizens continue to pour their heart out for their loved ones on the occasion of Valentines' Day, Bollywood divas are using the day to spread the word about self-love. Initiating the trend, style icon and actor Kiara Advani shared pictures of herself from different photoshoots.

Expressing her love for herself, the actor captioned the picture, "Self-love is a superpower. When things change inside you, things change around you. Happy Valentine's Day!"

Self-love is a superpower. When things change inside you, things change around you. Happy Valentine’s Day! â¤ pic.twitter.com/NG2gpfaUo0 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) February 14, 2020

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor Yami Gautam also shared a picture of herself wearing a copper coloured mesh dress and wrote, "To fall in love with yourself is the first secret of happiness'...#happyvalentinesday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) onFeb 13, 2020 at 11:58pm PST

Actor Shruti Hassan also shared several pictures of herself in which she is seen holding a rose flower in her mouth.

"It's a cliche but there is no greater love than the love you give yourself :) happy Valentine's Day," she captioned the picture.

Other celebrities who extended their Valentine's wishes on the day are Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates