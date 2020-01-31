Bollywood extends birthday wishes to Preity Zinta as the actress turns a year younger!

Preity Zinta still continues to be the heartthrob of many people out there. Her films are memorable and characters unforgettable. That smile is infectious and those dimples are to die for. Today, the actress and entrepreneur celebrates her birthday and as expected, Bollywood celebs have extended their wishes to the lady.

But before we reveal who all have wished her on her birthday, let's reveal who was one of the first few people to wish her on the occasion, it was none other than PETA India, who wished her a truly marvelous and joyous birthday.

Take a look:

@realpreityzinta Wish you a truly marvellous and joyous #HappyBirthday âÂ¤ï¸Â Love, PETA — PETA India (@PetaIndia) January 31, 2020

Next in line was Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, wishing her the bright, bubbly, and beautiful birthday. They shared a clip from the title song of Om Shanti Om, where Khan and Bobby Deol abandon the poor actress alone. It's a funny wish that cannot be missed:

Wishing the bright, bubbly and beautiful @realpreityzinta, a very Happy Birthday! ðÂ¥°#HappyBirthdayPreityZinta pic.twitter.com/1l9i87QQrw — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) January 31, 2020

Sophie Choudry also extended her wishes to the actress and wrote- Happy Birthday my sunshine girl, my fellow Aquarian, my Zinta!! Have an amazing day and the best year ever my darling!! Missing you and your "tings" in mumbai! Check it out:

Happy birthday my sunshine girl, my fellow Aquarian, my Zinta!! Have an amazing day and the best year ever my darling!! Missing you and your “tings” in mumbaiðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¥ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @realpreityzinta #happybirthdaypreity pic.twitter.com/hhdyQOObix — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) January 31, 2020

Madhuri Dixit, someone who wishes everyone in Bollywood on their birthdays, had a lovely wish for the actress- To the one with the warmest heart, Happy Birthday! May you always spread smiles around you. Keep being your infectious happy self. Sending you lots of love and hugs:

To the one with the warmest heart, Happy Birthday @realpreityzinta! May you always spread smiles around you. Keep being your infectious happy self. Sending you lots of love & hugs âÂ¤ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 31, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh shared a blast-from-the-past picture with the actress and wrote- Let's do the Zinta Dance- Happy Birthday dear- have a great great one my friend:

Let’s do the Zinta Dance - Happy Birthday dear @realpreityzinta -have a great great one my friend. pic.twitter.com/BWZTsp5Rcf — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 31, 2020

And lastly, Katrina Kaif also posted an Instagram story to wish the actress, check it out:

