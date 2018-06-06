Bollywood hails Indian football's 'captain, leader, legend' Sunil Chhetri

"And you know he had to score! Sunil Chhetri captain, leader, legend



Sunil Chhetri

Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan hailed skipper Sunil Chhetri's contribution in India's 3-0 victory over Kenya at the 2018 International Cup on Monday.



Amitabh Bachchan

"And you know he had to score! Sunil Chhetri captain, leader, legend. Great win by team India 3:0 Kenya. Super brace by the captain and an unbeatable goal by the sniper Jeje who kept his promise to me that he'd score.



Varun Dhawan

Back the blue... Onto the next one boys," he wrote. "Way to go boys! That was a spectacular match team India! Sunil Chetri, scoring twice in your 100th match is no simple feat...what a performance!" Arjun wrote. "Great win for team India and that beautiful goal by the captain Sunil Chhetri. Well done team India, proud," Varun wrote.

