Bollywood Halloween: Taimur Ali Khan's Dracula look to Sonam Kapoor's Wednesday Addams

From Bollywood star kids Taimur, Yash, Roohi and Ahil, to actors Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Kapoor, everyone channelled their inner child this Halloween

Taimur Ali Khan and Twinkle Khanna. All Pictures: Yogen Shah/Twinkle's Instagram account.

On Wednesday, the whole of Bollywood got into the Halloween zone to celebrate this spunky day with a lot of spook, humour and comedy through their outfits. A Halloween bash was organised at Arpita Khan's Khar residence for the tiny tots on Wednesday evening.

The Halloween bash was attended by Taimur Ali Khan, Karan Johar's twins – Yash and Roohi. Taimur was dressed as a Dracula but this toddler couldn't shoo or scare anyone, courtesy – his cuteness! Roohi was dressed in a black frock, while Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor wore a cute pant and tee. Pragya Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and others were also snapped rallying towards Arpita's house.

Arpita Khan Sharma shared a cute post on Instagram where her baby Ahil is seen wishing "Happy Halloween."

View this post on Instagram Halloween! ðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #ahilsdairies A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) onOct 31, 2018 at 1:47am PDT

Not just these star kids but even Bollywood stars dressed up for Halloween. Topping the list was Sonam Kapoor's Wednesday Addams' look. With parted two thin braids and black lip shade, she looked spooky.

Arjun Kapoor did not literally dress up to scare, the actor shared a portrait created by his fan club, which was enough to keep up the Halloween spirit. He captioned the photo as: "Happy Halloween !!! Just an excuse to post this really cool edit made by @arjunkusafc love it !!!."

What was interesting about this photo is Malaika Arora's comment on it. She commented with a fire emoticon indicating the picture to be "hot". Arjun and Malaika are rumoured to be seeing each other and have a potential wedding next year.

Sunny Leone also got into the mood and shared a photo with her twin kids, Noah and Asher. "Happy Halloween everyone! This is as crazy as it gets today. Tomorrow is Dino time with my little girl," she wrote.

Twinkle Khanna's video was the spookiest one. Take a look below:

