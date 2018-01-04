Bollywood hit hard by Dalit protests, shooting and trailer launches disrupted

The statewide shutdown called by Dalit groups yesterday disrupted the shooting schedules of many film and television projects in Mumbai



Dalit Protests in Mumbai

The statewide shutdown called by Dalit groups yesterday disrupted the shooting schedules of many film and television projects in Mumbai. All major shootings at Film City and other studios across Mumbai remained suspended due to the clashes.

Shootings cancelled

Speaking to mid-day, Ashoke Pandit, member of Indian Films and Television Directors' Association said, "Shootings at Film City, Madh area, were cancelled as the unit members, especially the actors, could not reach the venue due to the situation outside."

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey was supposed to rehearse a song with 5,000 children at Pillai College in Navi Mumbai for his upcoming film Aiyaary and was scheduled to shoot it on Thursday, but the entire schedule had to be cancelled. His spokesperson confirmed the news. An event for the launch of a song from Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was scheduled yesterday, but it was cancelled in the last minute.

Even Sanjay Suri's My Birthday Song trailer was to be released at a special event yesterday. Suri tweeted: 'Due to #MaharashtraBandh today we have decided to push our #MyBirthdaySongTrailer release to tomorrow 4th Jan '2018 Thank you.'

Violence hits studio

Sources said many television shows were affected due to the bandh. When the cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya, a popular daily soap on Zee TV, reached the Killick Nixon studio in Andheri in the morning, protesters started pelting stones and disrupted the shoot. The bandh affected the theatre fraternity too.

