Bollywood Holi parties: Farhan-Shibani, Arjun-Gabriella, Iulia Vantur enjoy the festival of colours

bollywood

From a bash at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Juhu residence; Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades attended a Holi bash in Khar, Iulia Vantur, Gauri Khan and host of other celebs attended parties in Mumbai.

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar played with colours at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's annual Holi bash at Janki Kutir, Juhu.

This is also the first time Shibani was seen at an event hosted by the Akhtars. Speculations are rife that the two will take the relationship to the next level soon. Looks like Shibani has now become a part of the Akhtar household.

Balam pichkari

Arjun Rampal's rumoured ladylove, the South African model Gabriella Demetriades, experienced the festival of colours at a bash in Khar. Initially, Gaby tried to hide from being doused in colours but later gave in and faced the onslaught of the pichkaris head-on.

Aaj na chhodenge...

Ekta Kapoor and her gang of small screen actors made merry at an event in Andheri. The producer did not spare anyone and dunked actors in tubs of coloured water. Looks like Ekta is eyeing her next prey.

Mujhe rang de

Iulia Vantur could not resist playing Holi this season. Salman Khan's special friend made a solo appearance at a suburban bash. The festival reminded her of the La Tomatina festival in Spain, which has revellers throw tomatoes at each other.

Bura na maano, Holi hai

Jacqueline Fernandez did not look Holi ready in her designer wear. Guess she did not want to soak in the festivities but watch them from afar.



Jacqueline Fernandez and Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan made a rare appearance at a Holi event at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. The star wife though stayed away from the colours.

Spotted

Sooraj Pancholi and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted buying Holi colours from roadside vendors in Bandra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates