Bollywood Holi parties: Farhan-Shibani, Arjun-Gabriella, Iulia Vantur enjoy the festival of colours

Updated: Mar 22, 2019, 10:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent

From a bash at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Juhu residence; Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades attended a Holi bash in Khar, Iulia Vantur, Gauri Khan and host of other celebs attended parties in Mumbai.

Bollywood Holi parties: Farhan-Shibani, Arjun-Gabriella, Iulia Vantur enjoy the festival of colours

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar played with colours at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's annual Holi bash at Janki Kutir, Juhu.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Shabana Azmi

This is also the first time Shibani was seen at an event hosted by the Akhtars. Speculations are rife that the two will take the relationship to the next level soon. Looks like Shibani has now become a part of the Akhtar household.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Balam pichkari
Arjun Rampal's rumoured ladylove, the South African model Gabriella Demetriades, experienced the festival of colours at a bash in Khar. Initially, Gaby tried to hide from being doused in colours but later gave in and faced the onslaught of the pichkaris head-on.

Ekta Kapoor

Aaj na chhodenge...
Ekta Kapoor and her gang of small screen actors made merry at an event in Andheri. The producer did not spare anyone and dunked actors in tubs of coloured water. Looks like Ekta is eyeing her next prey.

Iulia Vantur

Mujhe rang de
Iulia Vantur could not resist playing Holi this season. Salman Khan's special friend made a solo appearance at a suburban bash. The festival reminded her of the La Tomatina festival in Spain, which has revellers throw tomatoes at each other.

Bura na maano, Holi hai
Jacqueline Fernandez did not look Holi ready in her designer wear. Guess she did not want to soak in the festivities but watch them from afar.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Gauri Khan
Jacqueline Fernandez and Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan made a rare appearance at a Holi event at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. The star wife though stayed away from the colours.

Jackky Bhagnani

Spotted
Sooraj Pancholi and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted buying Holi colours from roadside vendors in Bandra.

Sooraj Pancholi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

farhan akhtarshabana azmishibani dandekararjun rampaliulia vanturjacqueline fernandezgauri khanekta kapoorbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Iulia Vantur met Katrina Kaif at a party. Here's what happened next

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees