If it comes to pay cuts, we will take the step, says Mohit Suri

Producer J Satish Kumar triggered a dialogue in the Tamil film industry as he suggested that actors, directors and music composers should take 30 per cent pay cut as the country reels under the economic impact of the pandemic. Bollywood, famed for its big-budget films, may also have to take tough calls in the near future. Mukesh Bhatt, former president, Producers' Guild, says, "It is no longer about profits but about sustainability. If the actors start taking pay cuts, everyone will follow. We need to fight this together."

Filmmaker Mohit Suri, who will kick off the recce of Ek Villain 2 post the lockdown, says there has been no discussion on pay reduction so far. "All of us work as a family, and if it comes to pay cuts, we will take the step," he says, before adding a caveat, "But there is partiality in the family. It will be unfair if directors and other actors are taking pay cuts while stars are not."



Mohit Suri and Himanshu Sharma

Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re is slated to roll once the lockdown is lifted. "Aanand [L Rai, director] and I have been discussing how to tackle the situation; the conversation [about financial measures] is on. If one can afford to take a pay cut, they should do it. But it will be a personal choice," says writer Himanshu Sharma.

