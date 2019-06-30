Bollywood is all praise for Ananya Panday's new initiative, So Positive

bollywood

Bollywood actors, filmmakers, friends and family are hailing Ananya Panday and this indeed is a moment of pride for all

Ananya Panday

The world woke up to the news of Ananya Panday announcing her new initiative, So Positive, to confront social media bullying. Soon after the announcement, Ananya also shared the logo of the initiative which reflects the complete philosophy of the initiative. The announcement of the initiative has garnered appreciation from not just the audience, but also the whole of Bollywood.

Bollywood actors, filmmakers, friends and family are hailing the actress and this indeed is a moment of pride for all! Posting a video on her social media handle, Ananya Panday announced her new initiative named So Positive as a Digital Social Responsibility (DSR).

While Karan Johar shared, "Say no to cyber bullying! Say yes to positivity.", Varun Dhawan also expressed, "Spread the positivity". Punit Malhotra also took to his handle and shared, "Go @ananyapanday".

Mallika Dua posted, "a digital social responsibility initiative to combat social media bullying. Much Bloody. Needed. Good on you @ananyapanday". Athiya Shetty shared, "Say no to cyberbullying! congratulations Ananya Panday such a powerful initiative".

Dia Mirza hailed Ananya by posting, "So positive and important effort by Ananya Panday to comfort cyberbullying". Aparshakti Khurana shared, "Kudos to Ananya Panday for taking this initiative. someone had to take this up against cyberbullying and make life positive".

Ishan Khatter shared, "Ananya Panday coming for cyber bullies with artillery of positivity". Farah Khan Kunder expressed, "Proud of u" and we certainly all are!" Shweta Bachchan shared, "37% of Indian parents say their child has been cyberbullied."

Siddhant Chaturvedi also posted, "Can't mess with one or anyone. Yo cyber bullies. it's time to chill and invest that time spent on the internet in making some cool GIFs, or cat fails!" "Kiara Advani shared, so glad you started this initiative" Huma Qureshi shared, So this cutie @ananyaoanday has launched 'SO +' Everyone pls check it out".

Anushka Ranjan shared, "We all need some love and need to spread some positivity!! So proud of you", Mudassar Asis shared, "Proud of you AP!!!" Deanne Panday shared, "THIS WAS SO NEEDED @SOPOSITIVEDSR #CYBERBULLYING," Chef Kelvin Cheung posted, "Great Initiative" Her co-star Harsh Beniwal shared, "Boht sahi initiative late hue @ananyapanday go girl"

So Positive is an original cause taken up by Ananya which is backed with substantial data, research and behavioural statistics. The initiative aims at creating and spreading awareness about social media bullying. Entering Bollywood as a young star and creating a mark for herself with her promising debut along, Ananya has been vocal for the cause. Hence, Ananya's announcement is surely a great responsibility.

