Bollywood Jhakaas Awards 2018: Complete list of 'real' winners

bollywood-jhakaas-awards

Bollywood Jhakaas Awards 2018 takes a step forward and acts differently amidst the clutter of various ceremonies with fun and quirky categories

Bollywood Jhakaas Awards Poster.

Over the decades, Bollywood stars have been awarded for their convincing portrayals in front of the camera. In a departure from the regular awards, here's mid-day.com's Bollywood Jhakaas Awards 2018, the only people's choice awards where B-town stars are celebrated for their off-screen avatars. As quirky as the name suggests, the categories of this award show, too, are very unconventional. From the Best Airport Look, Best Out of The Gym Look, Best No Make-Up Look and many other such out-of-the-box categories, the winners are real and chosen by the audience.

Here is the list of the final winners:

Out Of The Gym Look:

This is one category that people have gotten really obsessed with, and the winner of this category is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was none other than our dear Bebo, who started the 'Gym Look' trend.

Airport Look:

Airport look is no more just about comfort. It's a blend of both fashion and comfort. As many actors have truly said, "Airport look is the new fashion runway." Again, topping this list is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Although, the Veere Di Wedding actor has confessed that she doesn't take this seriously, her outfit choices at the airport have been loved by her fans, thus making her a clear winner in this category.

No Makeup Look:

This category has also gained prominence after the beautiful ladies from the B'town started sharing their 'No Makeup Look' on their Instagram accounts. Not just that, the beauties also confidently step out of their houses without make up and pose for the shutterbugs. Leading this category is the beautiful and gorgeous diva, Disha Patani.

Super Dad:

Father to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan from ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan has won the title of 'Super Dad'. The actor is often seen spending quality time with his boys. From trekking to exploring adventures, Hrithik has proved to be a doting dad.

Super Mom:

Karisma Kapoor has won the crown of 'Super Mom'. Mother to two children, Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Sameira Kapoor, she clearly is a hands-on mother. The actor single-handedly takes care of them post her divorce with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.

Bollywood Fashionista:

One Bollywood lady, who has never gone with her sartorial choice is - Disha Patani. Be it gracing the red carpets for award shows or weddings, or a normal luncheon or dinner date with beau Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani is always ready to rock the runway with her attire.

Travel Diaries:

Once again, we have Hrithik Roshan bagging an award. The actor frequently goes on trips with his sons, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her family. The photos and videos from their trip definitely give one travel goals, and Hrithik's travel Diary is the one, which one should definitely explore!

Lovestruck Jodi:

Always caught hand-in-hand outside theatres, cafes and restaurants, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have won the title of 'Lovestruck Jodi'. A recent video of Tiger Shroff holding Disha Patani's long trail of her gown at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception is all things a girl wants! He helped her walk with ease at the red carpet and the video was filled with mush.

Global Icon:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not only carved a name for himself in India, but all over the world. From being felicitated at various forums to being invited as a motivational speaker at the TEDTalks, Shah Rukh Khan is all over the world, making India proud. Thus, the Global Icon title has been bestowed upon the Badshah by voters.

50 Plus And Rocking On Social:

Reverse-ageing is a thing, and proving this statement right is the 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene. From her nonchalant personality to energetic dance moves, and the glow on her face, Madhuri Dixit defies age. Her posts on social media make everyone go weak in their knees. Therefore, she is '50 Plus And Rocking On Social.'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates