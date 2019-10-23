Bollywood ka king kaun?

The city of dreams is synonymous with the movies. From the crowd surrounding the homes of actors to airport-style files, Bollywood isn't just an obsession for many, it's an aspiration. And next week, an event that will take place across 21 outlets of a pub chain across five cities will give fans an opportunity to test their knowledge through a quiz.



Organised by Ace of Pubs, a live-hosted discussion and trivia show that brings quiz nights to bars, pubs and restaurants, the quiz comprises four rounds — buzzer round, AV round, rapid fire and a special dance-off round. "You generally always have that one friend or a group of friends who only talk in Bollywood dialogues. So, this is for anyone who calls themselves a Bollywood fanatic. The quiz isn't difficult but positively challenging," thinks organiser, Tilak Shah.

What was the name of Suniel Shetty's character in the movie Hera Pheri?

X is a 1981 best-selling pop album that charted in 14 countries and became the best-selling Asian pop record to-date, and was the first non-soundtrack album to become a major success across South Asia. It was later adopted in a 2012 movie. Identify the song.

Which film are Sanjay (Uday Chopra) and Ria (Bipasha Basu) watching in Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi, which is about two friends who realise that they are in love, when they mute the dialogues and mouth the words themselves?

In the movie Swades, which Salim-Javed written movie are the people of Charanpur watching before the power cut happens and Mohan Bhargav (Shah Rukh Khan) breaks into the song, Yeh tara woh tara?

Which is the first Hindi film to gross over Rs 100 crore in worldwide collections?

This composer has a street named after him in Markham, Ontario, Canada, and the board bearing the street's name reads 'X St'. When this happened, he posted a picture of himself holding the board and tweeted "Welcome to my street!"

The name of this movie is a pun on the list of 10 things to be done before death made by Vinay Pathak, and is a play on the Russian phrase meaning goodbye; the movie is based on a Hollywood movie named Bucket List.

Who is also known as Mrs Funnybones?

True or False: Mughal-e-Azam was a trilingual — with all scenes shot thrice in Hindi, Tamil and English. When the Tamil one flopped miserably, the English language one was aborted.

True or False: In the film Heroine, Kareena Kapoor wore over 130 different dresses provided by top designers from all over the world.

You can also win

The first five mid-day readers who answer the above questions correctly and present a cut-out of this article at any of the Social outlets on October 30, between 7.30 pm and 8 pm, to the Ace of Pubs host will win a beer each. In total, there are 45 beers to be won across nine outlets.

ON October 30, 8 pm to 10 pm

AT Social outlets at Vikhroli, Khar, Lower Parel, Colaba, Carter Road, Versova, Goregaon, BKC and Fun Republic.

Log on to aceofpubs.com

