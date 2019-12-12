Bollywood make up and hairstylist Florian Hurel does Anam Mirza's bridal look

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

French make up and hairstylist Florian Hurel, who has been working with Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as well as sports personalities, Sania Mirza and Mithali Raj, specially flew into Hyderabad to do the make up and hair for fashion designer, Anam Mirza, who got hitched to Mohammad Asaduddin, son of former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, on Thursday.

Sania Mirza’s sister chose Florian to do her bridal look as currently he is considered the go-to name in the business.

Says Florian, “I styled Anam for the wedding ceremony as well as for the reception. She has a sweet and innocent face. I planned the look and hairstyle that would suit her best. It is the most talked-about wedding in Hyderabad.”

He adds that working with Sania has always been a delight. “I have worked with her many times. She is fun. Sania is not only humble but is co-operative and cool as well. We keep chatting a lot.”

