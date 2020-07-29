Bollywood makeup artist Manish Karjaokar passes away; Remo Dsouza, Varun Dhawan mourn the demise

Popular makeup artist Manish Karjaokar passed away. Bollywood celebs Varun Dhawan, Remo Dsouza, Raghav Juyal were among the ones to mourn the death of the fairly young makeup artist. Choreographer-director Remo Dsouza wrote, "R. I. P. @manish_karjaokar you will be missed my brother. [sic]"

Varun Dhawan took to the Instagram story to express his grief and sudden demise. He posted a picture of Manish with Remo and wrote alongside, "RIP Manish Dada. I am completely shocked. He was on the sets of ABCD 2 and Street Dancer. Always jovial and a team player. These people are the real backbones of our films. Very sad news [sic]"

Dancer-actor and host Raghav Juyal took to Instagram to share a picture with Manisha Karjaokar and wrote, "M broken today, In agony, it pains a lot to know that dada is no more with us [sic]"

Bharti Singh, Vaibhav Ghuge, Ruhaan Bhardwaj, Amardeep Singh Natt were among other celebrities who offered prayers.

The details of his passing is yet to be ascertained. Our condolences to his family!

