Bollywood must be careful with its associations

It is troubled times for Bollywood as actors especially are now caught up in a controversy about alleged links to individuals who, some reports say, are encouraging war against the country or involved in funding certain movements against India.

Pictures have surfaced about top actors in business deals with such persons or dancing at weddings and events.

While it may be possible that these are old pictures or that the 'anti-India' individuals in question had not talked about their beliefs earlier, it is also important that these celebrities take some kind of stand when it comes to meeting such persons, singing and dancing and dealing with them.

It is important that they do some background check and if that throws up nothing, then that is fine.

However, in a world where their influence is huge, it is also imperative that you make a statement about your earlier association, in what capacity it happened

and what you now think about this person's views.

Stars cannot hide behind statements that they did not know, or that this is a personal or business matter.

Instead, one lucid statement about their association, in what context it took place and whether it still exists or not, is enough to clear the air about a huge controversy,

Celebrities rake in huge incomes, so they need to spend some of that on research or press their PR machinery into doing so for them.

Unfortunately, when you transition from private individual to public figure, the public lens is on you. That may be hugely unfair and draining at times, the scrutiny you are subjected to, and the unforgivable social media with its inexhaustive memory.

Yet, it does many a time, come with the territory that makes cautious and careful association more important than ever.

