Bollywood pours its wishes on megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday

Updated: Oct 11, 2019, 14:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent

From Ajay Devgn to Tiger Shroff, Bollywood extends its wishes to Amitabh Bachchan as he turns a year younger.

Picture Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan/Official Instagram Account
One of the biggest superstars of Hindi Cinema, or should we say megastars, Amitabh Bachchan, celebrates his 77th birthday today and turns a year younger. The man is truly aging like fine wine and continues to charm one and all with his towering persona and infectious baritone. On this immensely special occasion, Bollywood couldn't stop themselves from pouring its wishes to the legend. One of the earliest wishes came from Suniel Shetty. Take a look:

Karan Johar, who has directed him twice in his career, shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram account and how he grew up watching the star. It's worth a read:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I was a 3 or 4 years old when I began to realise the magnitude of the man....subsequently I had the privilege of growing up around him ... I was first told I must always touch his feet as a mark of respect...but very soon after it came absolutely naturally to me...in fact it's now a reflex action when I see him and I can never stop myself ( even when i know my pants are perhaps a tad tight and it could result in an embarrassing tear) I call him Amit uncle( with great pride...almost patting my back because I have the right to this familiarity) and he will always be like a father figure to me....I probably can never be entirely myself around him because that starstruck kid with big awestruck eyes every time he walked into a room has never ever left me...and never will...I fainted the First time I had to work him and am not sure things have changed even today...I faint a little in my head everytime I meet him and then compose myself so I can play act serious filmmaker again! Amitabh Bachchan is my hugest inspiration ...his child like enthusiasm for everything he does...his paramount passion for every tiny detail...his ambition to keep achieving after being the ambassador of achievement ...what do I say...there will never be a man and legend like him ever again! And there shouldn't be....he has earned the place of mega movie star monopoly! Happy birthday Amit uncle! We love you so much....ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onOct 10, 2019 at 10:11pm PDT

Ajay Devgn, who has shared screen space with Bachchan in as many as five films, also extended his wishes:

Tiger Shroff too wished Bachchan a happy birthday, thanking him for always raising the bar:

Anushka Sharma posted a candid moment between herself and Bachchan and posted this on her Twitter account:

Alia Bhatt wrote a beautiful message on one her Instagram story and it is a must-read:

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday

Katrina Kaif, who worked with Big B in films like Boom, Sarkar and Thugs Of Hindostan, also posted an Insta story, check it out:

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday

Sunil Grover, who imitates him with utmost precision and nuance, had this to say to the actor:

Yash Raj Films, a production house Bachchan has been the closest to, had a rather cool wish for the man:

Anees Bazmee, who is directing him in Aankhen 2, had this to say to the star:

Rajkummar Rao had the most amazingly written wish for Mr. Bachchan, check it out:

Dia Mirza wrote she feels lucky to have noticed his passion for the craft of acting and extended her love to the star. Check it out:

Singer Amaal Mallik shared a picture of him posing with the man himself, wishing the living legend:

And lastly, daughter Shweta Bachchan had the most moving wish for her father, take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

-When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onOct 10, 2019 at 12:13pm PDT

Even today, the actor is one of the busiest people in the business and is occupied with as many as four films that include Chehre, Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo, and Jhund. Way to go!

