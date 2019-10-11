Bollywood pours its wishes on megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday

One of the biggest superstars of Hindi Cinema, or should we say megastars, Amitabh Bachchan, celebrates his 77th birthday today and turns a year younger. The man is truly aging like fine wine and continues to charm one and all with his towering persona and infectious baritone. On this immensely special occasion, Bollywood couldn't stop themselves from pouring its wishes to the legend. One of the earliest wishes came from Suniel Shetty. Take a look:

Heres wishing a very happy birthday to the man who has inspired a generation of actors with his skill, grace and panache! Lots of love & good health amitji @SrBachchan!#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/j7wuSjJ4Vf — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2019

Karan Johar, who has directed him twice in his career, shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram account and how he grew up watching the star. It's worth a read:

Ajay Devgn, who has shared screen space with Bachchan in as many as five films, also extended his wishes:

Wish you many happy returns of the day AmitjiðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @SrBachchan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2019

Tiger Shroff too wished Bachchan a happy birthday, thanking him for always raising the bar:

Happiest birthday sir! Wish for you the best of health, happiness, success and may you take the bar that only you have set, and can reach, even higher ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ love always! @SrBachchan — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 11, 2019

Anushka Sharma posted a candid moment between herself and Bachchan and posted this on her Twitter account:

Happy Birthday @SrBachchan. Thank you for being you and being this fabulous and amazing and such an icon to look upto. You are a true, true legend.ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/1cR0TUqVYY — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 11, 2019

Alia Bhatt wrote a beautiful message on one her Instagram story and it is a must-read:

Katrina Kaif, who worked with Big B in films like Boom, Sarkar and Thugs Of Hindostan, also posted an Insta story, check it out:

Sunil Grover, who imitates him with utmost precision and nuance, had this to say to the actor:

Wishing the Shehenshah @SrBachchan Sir a very happy Birthday ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. you are an inspiration to the entire generation. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/dHBeBZCJq5 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) October 11, 2019

Yash Raj Films, a production house Bachchan has been the closest to, had a rather cool wish for the man:

He continues to ace every role, he's an inspiration for many, the undisputed SUPERSTAR of Bollywood: @SrBachchan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/I2yrDVrKjs — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 11, 2019

Anees Bazmee, who is directing him in Aankhen 2, had this to say to the star:

Wishing you a very happy birthday Amitji. Aap hum sabke liye ek misaal ho. You've always inspired me to work hard and dream big! Hope I get the privilege to direct you someday ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/jZE3OoBaZb — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) October 11, 2019

Rajkummar Rao had the most amazingly written wish for Mr. Bachchan, check it out:

Happy birthday my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You’re our Guru Dronacharya and we all are Eklavyas. We have learnt so much from you sir. Keep inspiring us. âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 11, 2019

Dia Mirza wrote she feels lucky to have noticed his passion for the craft of acting and extended her love to the star. Check it out:

Happy birthday Amitji @SrBachchan! So much love and respect for you. Lucky to be witness to your passion, discipline and craft. Wish you a healthy, happy and wondrous year ahead. All my love âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/IOFg969roX — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 11, 2019

Singer Amaal Mallik shared a picture of him posing with the man himself, wishing the living legend:

Happy birthday to the living legend @SrBachchan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£

âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£#2k19 will be so special as it was my debut as a composer for an #AmitabhBachchan film âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ pic.twitter.com/QIfl1ynOqs — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) October 11, 2019

And lastly, daughter Shweta Bachchan had the most moving wish for her father, take a look:

Even today, the actor is one of the busiest people in the business and is occupied with as many as four films that include Chehre, Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo, and Jhund. Way to go!

