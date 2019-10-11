Bollywood pours its wishes on megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday
From Ajay Devgn to Tiger Shroff, Bollywood extends its wishes to Amitabh Bachchan as he turns a year younger.
One of the biggest superstars of Hindi Cinema, or should we say megastars, Amitabh Bachchan, celebrates his 77th birthday today and turns a year younger. The man is truly aging like fine wine and continues to charm one and all with his towering persona and infectious baritone. On this immensely special occasion, Bollywood couldn't stop themselves from pouring its wishes to the legend. One of the earliest wishes came from Suniel Shetty. Take a look:
Heres wishing a very happy birthday to the man who has inspired a generation of actors with his skill, grace and panache! Lots of love & good health amitji @SrBachchan!#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/j7wuSjJ4Vf— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2019
Karan Johar, who has directed him twice in his career, shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram account and how he grew up watching the star. It's worth a read:
I was a 3 or 4 years old when I began to realise the magnitude of the man....subsequently I had the privilege of growing up around him ... I was first told I must always touch his feet as a mark of respect...but very soon after it came absolutely naturally to me...in fact it's now a reflex action when I see him and I can never stop myself ( even when i know my pants are perhaps a tad tight and it could result in an embarrassing tear) I call him Amit uncle( with great pride...almost patting my back because I have the right to this familiarity) and he will always be like a father figure to me....I probably can never be entirely myself around him because that starstruck kid with big awestruck eyes every time he walked into a room has never ever left me...and never will...I fainted the First time I had to work him and am not sure things have changed even today...I faint a little in my head everytime I meet him and then compose myself so I can play act serious filmmaker again! Amitabh Bachchan is my hugest inspiration ...his child like enthusiasm for everything he does...his paramount passion for every tiny detail...his ambition to keep achieving after being the ambassador of achievement ...what do I say...there will never be a man and legend like him ever again! And there shouldn't be....he has earned the place of mega movie star monopoly! Happy birthday Amit uncle! We love you so much....ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Ajay Devgn, who has shared screen space with Bachchan in as many as five films, also extended his wishes:
Wish you many happy returns of the day AmitjiðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @SrBachchan— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2019
Tiger Shroff too wished Bachchan a happy birthday, thanking him for always raising the bar:
Happiest birthday sir! Wish for you the best of health, happiness, success and may you take the bar that only you have set, and can reach, even higher ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ love always! @SrBachchan— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 11, 2019
Anushka Sharma posted a candid moment between herself and Bachchan and posted this on her Twitter account:
Happy Birthday @SrBachchan. Thank you for being you and being this fabulous and amazing and such an icon to look upto. You are a true, true legend.ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/1cR0TUqVYY— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 11, 2019
Alia Bhatt wrote a beautiful message on one her Instagram story and it is a must-read:
Katrina Kaif, who worked with Big B in films like Boom, Sarkar and Thugs Of Hindostan, also posted an Insta story, check it out:
Sunil Grover, who imitates him with utmost precision and nuance, had this to say to the actor:
Wishing the Shehenshah @SrBachchan Sir a very happy Birthday ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. you are an inspiration to the entire generation. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/dHBeBZCJq5— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) October 11, 2019
Yash Raj Films, a production house Bachchan has been the closest to, had a rather cool wish for the man:
He continues to ace every role, he's an inspiration for many, the undisputed SUPERSTAR of Bollywood: @SrBachchan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/I2yrDVrKjs— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 11, 2019
Anees Bazmee, who is directing him in Aankhen 2, had this to say to the star:
Wishing you a very happy birthday Amitji. Aap hum sabke liye ek misaal ho. You've always inspired me to work hard and dream big! Hope I get the privilege to direct you someday ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/jZE3OoBaZb— Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) October 11, 2019
Rajkummar Rao had the most amazingly written wish for Mr. Bachchan, check it out:
Happy birthday my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You’re our Guru Dronacharya and we all are Eklavyas. We have learnt so much from you sir. Keep inspiring us. âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 11, 2019
Dia Mirza wrote she feels lucky to have noticed his passion for the craft of acting and extended her love to the star. Check it out:
Happy birthday Amitji @SrBachchan! So much love and respect for you. Lucky to be witness to your passion, discipline and craft. Wish you a healthy, happy and wondrous year ahead. All my love âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/IOFg969roX— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 11, 2019
Singer Amaal Mallik shared a picture of him posing with the man himself, wishing the living legend:
Happy birthday to the living legend @SrBachchan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) October 11, 2019
âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£#2k19 will be so special as it was my debut as a composer for an #AmitabhBachchan film âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ pic.twitter.com/QIfl1ynOqs
And lastly, daughter Shweta Bachchan had the most moving wish for her father, take a look:
-When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Even today, the actor is one of the busiest people in the business and is occupied with as many as four films that include Chehre, Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo, and Jhund. Way to go!
