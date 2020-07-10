Search

Bollywood reacts to gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter

Published: Jul 10, 2020, 15:08 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the news of Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey being killed on Friday morning in an alleged shootout with STF officials

Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha
Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the news of Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey being killed on Friday morning in an alleged shootout with STF officials. Taking to Twitter, actress Taapsee Pannu wrote: "Wow! We did not expect this at all!! And then they say our bollywood stories are far from reality."

Another actress Richa Chadha shared: "Doubt anyone will say that films are farfetched. Isn't this FILMY?"

"These stories need a new script," reacted filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

"The extremely coincidental encounter of #VikasDubey proves that even the police and administration don't have any faith in the judiciary. Because the judiciary is so slow that we have devised a system of 'personal justice'. Dacoits, Naxals, gangsters and even police believe in it," expressed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

"The UP police should've got a better script and director in place for the #vikasDubeyEncounter #VikasDubey," tweeted actress Aahana Kumra.

"Very bad screenplay...too predictable.
Why are people surprised????" shared Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in a cryptic tweet.

"This thread kind of sums it up. Either way we have lost. Those who feel that justice has been delivered.. Yes may be.. But in civilised societies its important that due process of justice is also "seen" as being done.
#VikasDubey," wrote actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot when he reportedly tried to flee, following the vehicle he was travelling in overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain on Friday morning.

