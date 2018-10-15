Bollywood remembers former President Abdul Kalam on birth anniversary

bollywood

Former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was fondly remembered by Bollywood celebrities on his 87th birth anniversary. Taking to their Twitter handles, actors like John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit Nene penned heartfelt messages for the former president.

Anil Kapoor: Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." ~ APJ Abdul Kalam #APJAbdulKalam ¿ at JVPD.

"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." ~ APJ Abdul Kalam #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/HcV1pfBaXD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 15, 2018

John Abraham: Salute and respect to my hero #AbdulKalam. Your humility and passion have been unparalleled. Happy birthday sir. You will always live on for me.

Salute and respect to my hero #AbdulKalam. Your humility and passion has been unparalleled. Happy birthday sir. You will always live on for me. pic.twitter.com/tRhcYWJZNb — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) October 15, 2018

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Remembering the visionary, Dr. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary! May his thoughts continue to inspire generations, all over the world.? #Abdulkalam.

Remembering the visionary, Dr. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary! May his thoughts continue to inspire generations, all over the world.â¨ #Abdulkalam pic.twitter.com/mOOs19y3Hv — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 15, 2018

Also known as 'Missile Man of India' Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu. In 2002, Dr. Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the "People's President" for his friendly nature to one and all.

